Warren County ag board cites lack of rent payments for evicting horses, ending racing

That led an online petition signed by several hundred people and causing horse owners to wonder about their futures.

“While the board recognizes the heritage surrounding this relationship, the harness racing stall / tack rental and harness racing training track operations have caused an overwhelming financial burden on the (WCAS) due to non-payment of rent,” it said in a released statement.

The statement cites steps taken this year to resolve the lack of rent, but as of Oct. 21 — when the board voted — “only 4 of 45 renters completed the required forms,” according to the statement.

The board and the society’s staff “made significant efforts this year on recordkeeping and invoicing for facility usage by each renter and respective subletter and for enforcement of timely payments.”

Victor Gray, whose family has owned and worked with horses at the fairgrounds for decades, told this news organization last week that his petition had several hundred signatures, perhaps close to 1,000.

Lebanon Raceway was located at the Warren County Fairgrounds from 1948 until 2012 when it was sold to a joint venture of Churchill Downs Inc. and Delaware North Companies from the Nixon and Carlo families for $60 million after the state of Ohio approved video slot machines at racetracks.

The license for horseracing was transferred to Miami Valley Racino in Monroe, where horse racing is held.