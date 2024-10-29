Breaking: What went wrong at Frisch’s? Experts point to ownership change and asset sales

Warren County ag board cites lack of rent payments for evicting horses, ending racing

Warren County Agricultural Society voted to end harness racing training and close all barns housing 300-plus horses at Warren County Fairgrounds on Dec. 1. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

By and Nick Graham
1 hour ago
Lack of rent payments is being cited by the Warren County Agricultural Society financial issues that led its board to end harness racing at the county fairgrounds and evict more than 300 horses.

The board voted last week on that decision, setting a Dec. 1 deadline for property removal at the Lebanon site.

That led an online petition signed by several hundred people and causing horse owners to wonder about their futures.

“While the board recognizes the heritage surrounding this relationship, the harness racing stall / tack rental and harness racing training track operations have caused an overwhelming financial burden on the (WCAS) due to non-payment of rent,” it said in a released statement.

The statement cites steps taken this year to resolve the lack of rent, but as of Oct. 21 — when the board voted — “only 4 of 45 renters completed the required forms,” according to the statement.

The board and the society’s staff “made significant efforts this year on recordkeeping and invoicing for facility usage by each renter and respective subletter and for enforcement of timely payments.”

Victor Gray, whose family has owned and worked with horses at the fairgrounds for decades, told this news organization last week that his petition had several hundred signatures, perhaps close to 1,000.

Lebanon Raceway was located at the Warren County Fairgrounds from 1948 until 2012 when it was sold to a joint venture of Churchill Downs Inc. and Delaware North Companies from the Nixon and Carlo families for $60 million after the state of Ohio approved video slot machines at racetracks.

The license for horseracing was transferred to Miami Valley Racino in Monroe, where horse racing is held.

