Warren commissioners amend previous resolution on masks effective immediately

Last week, the Warren County commissioners approved a resolution to end the mask mandate in county owned and operated buildings starting June 1.
The commissioners Tuesday approved the amended resolution effective immediately to accept the new recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The previous resolution approved by the county commissioners required sending a letter to Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud to provide the commissioners with specific and scientific evidence prior to June 1 that support why the resolution should not take effect.
However, DeWine announced last Friday that all mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted on June 2 for fully vaccinated Ohio residents which was in line with the latest recommendations from the CDC.
The new state orders excepted nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
According to the CDC, people are generally considered fully vaccinated:
- 2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or
- 2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine
According to the latest guidance from the CDC, if you’ve been fully vaccinated:
- You can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.
- You can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
- If you travel in the United States, you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.
- You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States. You do not need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it. You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 before boarding an international flight to the United States. You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel. You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.
- If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you do not need to stay away from others or get tested unless you have symptoms. However, if you live or work in a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter and are around someone who has COVID-19, you should still get tested, even if you don’t have symptoms.