Warped Wing and Esther Price collaborate on ‘Sweetheart Peppermint Porter’

Warped Wing Brewing Company and Esther Price Candies has unveiled its latest iteration of Esther’s Lil Secret — a “Sweetheart Peppermint Porter" (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Warped Wing Brewing Company and Esther Price Candies has unveiled its latest iteration of Esther’s Lil Secret — a “Sweetheart Peppermint Porter.”

It’s described as “a joyous brew aged in rum barrels that’s perfect for the holidays.”

“For us, this collaboration is the perfect blend of local craft and creativity,” said Nick Bowman, vice president of sales and marketing and managing partner at Warped Wing. “Partnering with Esther Price has allowed us to combine their rich, handcrafted chocolates with our passion for brewing, resulting in a truly unique beer experience.”

Warped Wing has collaborated with Esther Price since 2014. The brewery has made anything from rich chocolatey stouts to decadent brown ales and porters.

Here’s a list of Esther’s Li’l Secret flavors from years past:

  • 2014 Caramel Scotch Ale (draft only)
  • 2015 Milk Chocolate Brown Ale
  • 2016 Chocolate Peanut Brittle Porter
  • 2017 Winter White Ale with Chocolate & Vanilla Cream
  • 2018 Chocolate Cherry Cordial Stout
  • 2019 Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Scotch Ale
  • 2020 Double Fudge Cream Stout
  • 2021 Chocolate Almond Bark Brown Ale
  • 2022 Caramel Pecan Scotch Ale with Boston Stoker Highlander Grogg Coffee
  • 2023 Coconut Cream Milk Stout

The Sweetheart Peppermint Porter is available in four-pack cans or limited-edition barrel-aged bottles at all Warped Wing locations: 26 Wyandot St. in Dayton, 6602 Executive Blvd. in Huber Heights, 25 Wright Station Way in Springboro and 5650 Tylersville Road in Mason.

Starting Monday, Nov. 11 Esther’s Little Secret will be available in four-packs or barrel-aged bottles at Dayton-area retailers and online at shop.warpedwing.com, while supplies last.

For more information, visit warpedwing.com or the brewery’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@warpedwing).

