Want to see Dave Chappelle? Tickets are available for his Detroit shows to be filmed for Netflix

On the heels of the Aug. 1 Washington D.C. premiere of his terrific documentary “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place,” Chappelle will soon be seen on stages in Detroit and New York City.

He’s doing seven shows at the Fillmore Detroit Aug. 10-15, the first live events at the venue since the March 2020 pandemic shutdowns. He plans to film four of them, the Aug. 12-15 shows, for an upcoming Netflix special. He notably earned two Emmys last year for his Netflix special “Sticks & Stones.”