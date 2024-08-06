Walz VP pick lauded by local Dems, denounced by GOP officials

Reactions poured in quick from across Ohio following the Tuesday morning reports.

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, said she considers Walz to be a good example of the benefits of Democratic policies.

“Governor Walz is exemplary of what good Democratic leadership looks like,” Antonio wrote in a statement. “Minnesota has led the country in education, good paying jobs, and accessible healthcare. He is a great addition to the Presidential ticket, especially in the Midwest.”

Lee Hannah, a professor of political science at Wright State University, told this news outlet that, while Walz doesn’t necessarily have household name recognition, his career as a national guardsman, high school teacher and football coach before coming a U.S. representative and state governor might appeal to voters leery of career politicians, as well as voters from critical swing states.

“While Walz doesn’t come from a swing state, the Democrats hope he can appeal to many Midwesterners that the party has lost in recent elections,” Hannah said.

Christopher Devine, an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton, told this news outlet that he views Walz to be a smart pick.

“My research shows that voters expect a VP pick to be well-qualified for the job, first and foremost. Walz clearly meets that test. Alone among Harris’s VP finalists, he has experience at the state and federal level, as a two-term governor and six-term congressman. As an executive who has also dealt with foreign affairs, he will likely strike voters as ready to serve on day one as vice president or even president if necessary,” Devine said. “This sends a good signal to voters that Harris is serious about governing, not just winning the election. I think they will reward her for that.”

But, while Democrats have expressed content and experts can justify the pick, some Republicans said on Tuesday that they were relieved with Harris’ decision to pick Walz over Shapiro.

“Count me among the many, many Republicans in my texts today who are *very* (sic) happy with the Walz pick as opposed to Shapiro,” wrote state Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashland, on X. Stewart was reacting to another post that called Shapiro a “young dynamic governor of a must win state” and denigrated Walz as a “career politician from a state Democrats haven’t lost since 1972.”

On the other side of the aisle in the Ohio House, Rep. Willis Blackshear, Jr., D-Dayton, told this news outlet that Walz has an impressive record of supporting families and children.

“He signed into law legilsation that would provide free meals for school children, free college tuition for low-income students, as well. He instituted paid medical and family leave and he funded a child tax credit for low-income families,” Blackshear said. “So, I believe that (Harris) made the right choice because she’s going to be fighting for everyday Americans.”

