Voters solidly defeat Franklin school, fire levies

“The levy’s outcome is definitely not what we had hoped for,” Superintendent Mike Sander said. “We are very disappointed for our students and the reduced learning opportunities that will result from the levy’s defeat.”

The five-year, 6.301-mill property tax levy would have raised $4.5 million annually to fund district operating costs, and would have cost homeowners $220.54 a year for each $100,000 of appraised home value.

It has been 11 years since the district last had a new-money levy pass for daily operating costs, Sander said.

The district outlined $1.2 million in cuts to be implemented for the 2025-26 academic year if the levy was not approved. They include eliminating all-day kindergarten, reducing busing to state minimum levels with no high school transportation, as well as implementing higher school fees, higher pay-to-participate fees and larger class sizes.

“The Board of Education will need to consider next steps regarding future levies,” Sander said.

According to the district’s five-year budget forecast, Franklin began this school year with less than 10% of a year’s spending in the bank, which is the lowest in the region.

Franklin fire levy

Franklin voters rejected a fire department levy by a 54.3% to 45.7% ratio, according to unofficial, final returns from the Warren County Board of Elections.

“The voters have spoken and let us know that they currently don’t have the palate for a 4.9-mill levy,” Mayor Brent Centers said.

Centers said there is a strong need in the city’s fire and EMS division to update equipment, staffing levels and apparatus. While unfortunate, he said the levy defeat also is understandable with many people facing a difficult time amid current economic conditions.

“We always respect the outcome of the voters and will be discussing next steps at our Franklin City Council meeting,” he said.