VOICES: Here how to cope with coronavirus during winter

“People with anxiety disorders might especially struggle this year,” Dr. Jeremy Schumm said. “Research that has been done during COVID shows that it is negatively impacting people’s mental health.”

For example, someone with obsessive-compulsive disorder who worries about getting the virus and becoming ill could struggle with leaving the house, said Schumm, a psychology professor at Wright State University.

The potential just doesn’t impact people who have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. The holidays, wondering if you can see loved ones, the uncertainty surrounding vaccine availability is enough to make anyone stressed.

Schumm suggests keeping “up on hobbies and interests, along with a healthy diet and exercise” in order to alleviate any symptoms. Stay away from negative news and don’t spend too much time on the internet, and take advantage of telehealth services, Schumm suggests.

You can also take advantage of technology and video call family or friends. While you might not be able to see and hug them, seeing a smiling face and hearing their voice isn’t a bad option.

