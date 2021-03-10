VIDEO: Man who shot at Warren County deputy released from hospital, now in jail

The video appears to show that Vaught tried a few times to get someone to open the door before a handgun is pointed out the door and a shot is fired at her as she ducked on the front porch.

Warren County Sheriff's Deputy Sara Vaught

Vaught fires five shots, the video shows. Three back-up officers went into the house with weapons drawn and secured Runion, who was taken to an area hospital.

“The facts of the case are right there. It’s just right there,” Chief Deputy Barry Riley said.

Runion was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he recovered from his gunshot wounds.

Vaught was not injured and recently returned to full duty, Riley said.

Lance C. Runion

Runion has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault, both first-degree misdemeanor offenses in Mason Municipal Court. A preliminary hearing for Runion was set for 2 p.m. March 16.

He is being held without bond in the Warren County Jail.