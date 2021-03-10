X

VIDEO: Man who shot at Warren County deputy released from hospital, now in jail

Video shows man shooting at Warren County deputy

By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

A Deerfield Twp. man who allegedly shot at a Warren County deputy last month was released from a Cincinnati hospital after being wounded several times by the deputy.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office officials said Lance C. Runion, 56, of the 7800 block of Hunt Club Drive, was transferred to the Warren County Jail on Saturday.

Runion was wounded several times Feb. 15 after Deputy Sara Vaught fired several shots in her defense after he took a shot at her while she was making a welfare check on him at the request of his family.

A doorbell camera captured the split-second actions of Vaught after Runion allegedly fired his weapon at her.

Warren County Sheriff's Deputy Sara Vaught comes face to face with a handgun while making a welfare check on a Deerfield Twp. resident just before a shot was fired at her. She returned fire with five shots wounding the suspect, Lance C. Runion. He is being held without bond in the Warren County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 16 in Mason Municipal Court. Vaught is back on full-duty. CONTRIBUTED/WARREN COUNTY
The video appears to show that Vaught tried a few times to get someone to open the door before a handgun is pointed out the door and a shot is fired at her as she ducked on the front porch.

Warren County Sheriff's Deputy Sara Vaught
Vaught fires five shots, the video shows. Three back-up officers went into the house with weapons drawn and secured Runion, who was taken to an area hospital.

“The facts of the case are right there. It’s just right there,” Chief Deputy Barry Riley said.

Runion was hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he recovered from his gunshot wounds.

Vaught was not injured and recently returned to full duty, Riley said.

Lance C. Runion
Runion has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault, both first-degree misdemeanor offenses in Mason Municipal Court. A preliminary hearing for Runion was set for 2 p.m. March 16.

He is being held without bond in the Warren County Jail.

