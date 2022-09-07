VEGA Americas opens new North American headquarters to anchor Mason’s R&D Park

“It’s made a big impact and it’s a great fit for Mason,” Blair said. “They have exceeded their financial commitment and have accelerated infrastructure improvements in that area.”

Combined Shape Caption VEGA Americas opens new North American headquarters to anchor new Mason R&D Park. CONTRIBUTED VEGA AMERICAS Combined Shape Caption VEGA Americas opens new North American headquarters to anchor new Mason R&D Park. CONTRIBUTED VEGA AMERICAS

VEGA offers a diverse array of industrial measurement instrumentation. This year, the company reached a significant milestone, selling more than one million radar level measurement devices worldwide. Globally, VEGA employs more than 2,000 people, with 950 at its global headquarters in Schiltach in the Black Forest of Germany. VEGA operates in more than 80 countries around the globe.

Established more than 60 years ago, the company continues to provide innovation around measurement technology for highly complex processing industries, such as chemical and pharmaceutical, food, drinking water, power generation, and ships and airplanes.

“It is truly rewarding to welcome a company like VEGA who has already made such a strong impression in the city with their commitment to excellence through the development of their beautiful campus,” said Mason Mayor Barbara Spaeth.

Kimm Lauterbach, president and CEO of the Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI Cincinnati) thanked VEGA for their foreign direct investment and confidence in the Cincinnati region.

“The Mason R&D Park, which is SiteOhio-Certified through JobsOhio’s site inventory program, is an important part of the equation to help attract and retain the best companies in the region,” Lauterbach said.