Vax-a-Million winners to join DeWine for press conference today

The five-week campaign aims to increase awareness and encourage Ohioans to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The state is giving away five $1 million prizes and five full college scholarships to Ohioans 12 and older who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The last drawing is scheduled for Monday. To be eligible, participants must sign up at https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/ or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. before 11:59 p.m. Sunday.