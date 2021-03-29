U.S. Senate race: Mike Turner looking at run, puts out campaign video

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, released a three-minute video Monday to raise his profile outside the Dayton region as he considers a run for U.S. Senate.
“We’re getting significant pressure to enter this race. We’re taking a look at it. We are having conversations with people across the state. The video we produced because our supporters were asking for something that they could provide for family and friends to remind them of my record and of our hard work for Ohio,” Turner said on Monday.
The general election is in November 2022.
Turner would have to fight his way through a crowded GOP primary field that already includes former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken and former state treasurer Josh Mandel.
Other Republicans considering getting into the race include businessmen Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno, author J.D. Vance and U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, R-Columbus.
“My record of accomplishment is distinguishable from everyone who is taking a look at the race,” Turner said.
His plan for telling voters about that record?
“We’ve begun the kick off today with our video, which is telling of my conservative, accomplished leadership,” Turner said. “And then I’ll be going across the state, talking to people in Ohio, looking for how I can best serve and what they see as important for this race. This is a critical time for our country, a critical time for Ohio.”
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, announced in January that he would not seek a third term, setting off a cascade of interest from politicos who want to replace him.
Turner, who served two terms as Dayton mayor and has been in Congress since 2003, said he is assembling a campaign organization, including fundraising.
Mike Turner
Party: Republican
Age: 61
Family: Twice divorced, two adult daughters.
Education: Belmont High School; bachelor’s degree, Ohio Northern University; juris doctor, Case Western Reserve University; MBA, University of Dayton.
Political Experience: Dayton mayor, 1994-2001; U.S. House of Representatives, 2003-current.