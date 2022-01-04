U.S. Sen Rob Portman announces breakthrough COVID case

The Cincinnati Republican released the following statement:

‘In preparation for returning to Washington, D.C., I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the attending physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, D.C. for votes.”