U.S. Sen Rob Portman announces breakthrough COVID case

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations hearing to examine U.S.-Russia policy at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations hearing to examine U.S.-Russia policy at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Credit: Sarahbeth Maney

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 38 minutes ago

U.S. Sen Rob Portman announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cincinnati Republican released the following statement:

‘In preparation for returning to Washington, D.C., I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the attending physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, D.C. for votes.”

Portman participated in a COVID vaccine clinical trial in the fall of 2020 and has encouraged Ohioans to be vaccinated.

