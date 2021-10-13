journal-news logo
X

UPS, FedEx, USPS release holiday shipping dates: What you should know

A mail carrier delivers mail on Watervliet Ave. Monday Oct. 4, 2021. For delivery by Dec. 25 within the lower 48 states, the U.S. Postal Service advises people using its ground service to send items by Dec. 15. Those using First-Class Mail and Priority Mail have until Dec. 17 and 18, respectively — one day earlier than last year. The recommended shipping date for Priority Mail Express, Dec. 23, hasn’t changed. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
A mail carrier delivers mail on Watervliet Ave. Monday Oct. 4, 2021. For delivery by Dec. 25 within the lower 48 states, the U.S. Postal Service advises people using its ground service to send items by Dec. 15. Those using First-Class Mail and Priority Mail have until Dec. 17 and 18, respectively — one day earlier than last year. The recommended shipping date for Priority Mail Express, Dec. 23, hasn’t changed. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
11 minutes ago

UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service Tuesday released their recommended deadlines to ship packages in time for the holidays. Pandemic supply chain woes have industry experts warning consumers to shop early, but shipping deadlines are relatively consistent with past years.

U.S. Postal Service

For delivery by Dec. 25 within the lower 48 states, the U.S. Postal Service advises people using its ground service to send items by Dec. 15. Those using First-Class Mail and Priority Mail have until Dec. 17 and 18, respectively — one day earlier than last year. The recommended shipping date for Priority Mail Express, Dec. 23, hasn’t changed.

UPS

UPS advises sending packages within the U.S. by Dec. 21 if using UPS 3 Day Select or as late as Dec. 23 if sent by UPS Next Day Air — the same dates as last year. Ground shipping deadlines vary depending on the package’s route, and UPS advised checking its website for estimated shipping times.

FedEx

FedEx, meanwhile, advised sending packages no later than Dec. 15 if using FedEx Ground and Dec. 22 if using FedEx 2-Day. The deadline for FedEx’s Same Day service is Dec. 24, one day earlier than last year.

Problems last year

Last holiday season, many retailers warned of shipping delays as consumers did even more of their holiday shopping online than usual. The Postal Service, in particular, struggled with delivering packages on time under the weight of historic holiday volume and staffing shortages from COVID-19.

All three package carriers are staffing up for another surge this year. UPS and the U.S. Postal Service have said they plan to hire 100,000 and 40,000 seasonal employees, respectively. FedEx aims to hire 90,000, up from 70,000 last year. Many of those jobs remain open.

In Other News
1
Why your Social Security payment will jump next year
2
National push to hire military spouses boosted in Ohio
3
New Warren County Sheriff’s Office headquarters and jail completed...
4
Ohio surpasses 300 daily COVID hospitalizations for first time in 5...
5
DeWine adviser: Air Force to update Ohio military family support report
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top