UD requires all employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

UD employs more than 600 full-time ranked faculty, 1,500 full-time staff and 550 Research Institute staff, according to its website.

As of Sunday, 84% of employees are vaccinated, and 72% of students received the vaccine, according to the university’s COVID-19 data.

Vaccinations must be completed by Nov. 24 and reported to UD by midnight Dec. 8.

University employees are able to submit an exemption form by Nov. 24 to opt out of the requirement for medical or religious reasons.

Vaccination clinics have been scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in Curran Place’s Marshall Room and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in Kennedy Union’s East Ballroom, the Flyer News reported.