‘UAP are real’: Congress pushes quest for transparency on UFOs

The hearing was the latest effort by House lawmakers to shine a light on the work of the Defense Department’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, which was created in 2022 to investigate sightings of UFOs and standardize data collection.

In past hearings, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been mentioned with discussions on UFOs.

“If there’s nothing to conceal, let Congress go to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the Dugway Proving Ground or even Groom Lake in Nevada. We should have disclosure today, we should have disclosure tomorrow. The time has come,” said U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., in a plea to military leaders in July 2023.

For better or worse, Wright-Patterson has always loomed large in UFO lore, both now and in the past.

Aliens who supposedly crashed near Roswell, New Mexico in the late 1940s, along with their ship, have been said to be stored in a Wright-Patt hangar.

More recently, Grusch came to prominence earlier this year through a report that introduced as a supporting source a “Jonathan Grey,” which the report said was the name the source uses in his job at the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson (The center is better known as “NASIC.”)

In response to questions from this newspaper, NASIC said it has no employee who uses that alias or professional identity.

Congressional leaders and members visit Wright-Patterson quite often.

In April, members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence visited the base for a closed meeting and discussion on funding and priorities.

Leaders of major intelligence agencies, such as CIA director Williams Burns, Avril Haines, director of national intelligence; and Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency, and others were part of that gathering.

In March, the AARO released a report finding no evidence that the government was hiding evidence of alien spacecraft or technology and said most cases of UFO sightings could be explained as optical illusions, airborne trash or drones.

But the office’s inability to solve or identify some reports of UFOs, also called unidentified anomalous phenomena by the government, has fueled speculation of a coverup and fed the public’s growing interest in aliens.

Testimony from former military personnel has also stirred questions.

Tim Gallaudet, a former rear admiral in the Navy, told lawmakers on Wednesday that an unidentified object “exhibiting flight and structural characteristics unlike anything in our arsenal” was spotted during a naval exercise off the East Coast in 2015.

He said he received an email from the operations officer of Fleet Forces Command asking what the object was and warning that pilots were having “multiple near-midair collisions” with it.

The next day, the email disappeared from Gallaudet’s account and the accounts of all others who had received it, he said. The episode was never talked about again, Gallaudet said.

“For the remainder of my government service... this incident disturbed me,” he said. “It highlighted a dangerous culture of over-classification, where even pressing safety-of-flight issues could be swept aside under the pretense of secrecy.”

Luis Elizondo, a former senior intelligence official who ran a predecessor agency to the AARO, said Wednesday that the government possessed alien technology and was in a secretive “arms race” to reverse engineer the aircraft.

He also accused the government of punishing whistleblowers and fostering an environment of suppression and intimidation.

“Let me be clear: UAP are real,” Elizondo said. “Advanced technologies not made by our government, or any other government, are monitoring sensitive military installations around the globe.”

Two former Navy fighter pilots, David Fravor and Ryan Graves, described their encounters with unknown flying objects in testimony last year before Congress. The men previously shared their stories with the media, sparking interest on Capitol Hill.

On Tuesday, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., introduced a bill to protect whistleblowers who bring attention to federal funding that is being used to study UFOs. Lawmakers earlier this year also introduced a bill requiring the government to declassify all documents related to UFOs.

Several members of the oversight panel said they were discouraged from holding the hearing on Wednesday and told they should not question the witnesses on certain subjects.

“When the American people and members of Congress ask, ‘Are reports of UFOs credible?’, we’re met with stonewalling, we’re met with responses of ‘I can’t tell you,’” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla. “I believe more transparency is not only needed but is possible.”

Republican Nancy Mace of South Carolina led the hearing and later released a document that claims the existence of a secret UFO data retrieval program called “Immaculate Constellation.”

The document was previously cited in a report by the newsletter writer Michael Shellenberger, who also testified Wednesday. He told lawmakers that he received the document from “a current or former U.S. government employee” and declined to elaborate further.

“The American people need to know that the U.S. military is sitting on a huge amount of visual and other information, still photos, video photos or sensor information, and have for a very long time,” he said.