2 organizations file federal lawsuit against Lebanon, officials on abortion ordinance

Nearly a year later, two organizations have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Lebanon, its mayor and other administrators over its “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” ordinance outlawing abortion services in the city.
The National Association of Social Workers and Women Have Options-Ohio filed the lawsuit Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati that names the city, Mayor Mark Messer, City Manager Scott Brunka and Police Chief Jeffrey Mitchell in their officials capacities.
The suit alleges the city’s abortion ban is:
- Unconstitutional and is a violation of due process and should be voided for vagueness. The organizations said the potentially sweeping ban also authorizes and encourages arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement. It also claims the ban fails to provide adequate definition or clarification of key terms and provisions as well as failing to provide people of ordinary intelligence a reasonable opportunity to understand what conduct it prohibits.
- Unconstitutional due to a prohibiting, among other things, abortion-related speech, as well as any speech that conveys information or emotional support to a person seeking an abortion, the Lebanon ban is a content-based restriction that infringes upon constitutionally protected speech. The ban fails strict scrutiny because it is not narrowly tailored to advance a compelling government interest.
- By prohibiting conduct that is denominated a felony under state law but punishing that conduct as a misdemeanor, the Lebanon ban conflicts with state law. It therefore exceeds Lebanon’s Home Rule Authority of the Ohio Constitution.
“The organizations also raised concerns whether a municipal government may enact a vague, sweeping ordinance that can be interpreted to criminalize virtually all activity even tangentially connected to abortion without providing fair notice of the specific conduct it forbids. Specifically, it concerns an ordinance passed by Defendant City of Lebanon and enforced by the Defendant municipal officers that criminalizes abortion, as well as an ill-defined but potentially extraordinarily broad range of efforts to “aid or abet” obtaining an abortion,” according to the complaint.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out for comment from the city of Lebanon.
The Lebanon ban also flies in the face of the constitutional right recognized by Roe v. Wade, which has been the law of the land for almost 50 years. But whatever the constitutional status of the right to terminate a pregnancy, the ban deprives the public— including both pregnant persons and those who seek to provide them with assistance—of fair notice as to what the law proscribes and infringes upon other constitutional protections, according to the complaint.
The organizations also reasonably fear criminal prosecution for themselves or their members, employees, or volunteers under the Lebanon ban. The ban exposes NASW’s members, social workers across the State of Ohio, and WHO/O’s Ohio-based staff and volunteers to the risk of criminal prosecution without providing fair notice and in violation of their constitutional rights, according to the complaint.
The lawsuit is asking the court to declare the ordinance is unconstitutional on its face and as applied.
It also seeks a preliminary and permanent prohibition of the defendants and also those in active concert and participation with them from implementing the ban; award of court costs and attorney’s fees and other relief the court deems appropriate.
On May 25, 2021, Lebanon became the first city in Ohio to adopt the Sanctuary City ordinance. It was adopted as an emergency measure, which meant that it took effect immediately.
Although Mason City Council passed a ban on Oct. 25, 2021, it repealed that ordinance two months later. Similar bans were introduced but rejected in Celina and London.
