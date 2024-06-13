Two new businesses to open in Carlisle

“We are very excited to bring a specialty coffee option to the city of Carlisle. In addition to coffee, we will also be offering unique house made breakfast and lunch items,” the Jacksons said in a statement. “We look forward to creating a relaxing but uplifting environment for those who choose to dine in as well as a convenient drive-thru option to accommodate commuters on the go. We are also excited for the job opportunities that the cafe will bring to the community.”

“With the new fire station nearing completion and the service department moving into the former fire station, the storage at 300 Central was no longer needed and it was the perfect time to market the site to fill a community void,” said Alaina Geres, city development director

Foundry Condo bought five acres in the Carlisle Business Park from the city for $45,000.

Plans are to build a 12,000-square-foot building that can be divided up into business condos as small as 1,500 square feet with a maximum of eight business condos per building, she said. Condos will be available for purchase or lease. Their target development consists of four buildings, totaling 32 condos on four to six acres.

Foundry Condo has purchased 4.15 acres in Troyto build the first location and has chosen Carlisle to be their second location.

“We’re thrilled to get the next Foundry Condo development underway in Carlisle,” said owner Bob Widule. “Rural comfort, coupled with quick and convenient access to neighboring communities of Miamisburg, Springboro, Franklin and Middletown, provides the perfect setting for our users to grow in their pursuits. With local farms, shops and businesses, everyone will surely appreciate the charm and opportunity Carlisle has to offer.”