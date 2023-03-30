Two Brookville women missing while vacationing in New Mexico

Law enforcement is looking for two local women after they went missing while on vacation in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.
In a release, the Brookville Police Department said that Robyn Bodine, 46, and Tracie Shoe, 52, have reportedly been out of contact by phone or social media since before noon on Tuesday.
On social media Truth or Consequences Police copied a post from family saying that the women went missing after checking out of their hotel at the Riverbend Hot Springs at 11 a.m.
According to the post, the two women were supposed to drive in a rental car to the Phoenix/Mesa Airport in Arizona to fly home on Wednesday, but the car was not returned and the women did not make the flight.
The rental car is a white four-door Toyota sedan with Texas license plate number PJK9413, the post said.
Brookville police said that they spoke with the family, as well as Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, the Truth or Consequences Police Department and the FBI.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sierra County Regional Dispatch Authority at 575-894-7111.
About the Author