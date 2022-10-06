BreakingNews
Troopers to focus on I-70 for speed, seat belt, OVI enforcement

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will join forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce speed, seat belt and impaired driving on Interstate 70.

The high-visibility enforcement campaign will run from 12:01 a.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Last year during the same initiative, the patrol cited 297 drivers for speed-related violations and 21 for seat belt infractions. Troopers also charged five with OVI, according to the patrol.

