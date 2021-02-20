X

Trooper uses sandwich to lure stray dog on highway to safety

ajc.com

Local News | 18 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A trooper used his sandwich to rescue a stray dog this week that had been running between lanes on Interstate 75 between Tipp City and Vandalia.

The dog had been seen for days running in the Tipp City area, according to social media posts, before Sgt. Jeff Kramer of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Piqua Post spotted her near Vandalia.

Kramer was traveling on the highway when traffic came to a stop due to the dog. After a nearly two-hour foot pursuit battling snow and traffic, Kramer finally was able to get the dog to safety using his sandwich and a rope as a makeshift leash, he told WBNS-TV in Columbus.

“You can tell she wanted to eat, she was hungry and cold. I was also worried because she was exposed to the cold temperatures for so long,” Kramer told the TV station.

The dog was taken to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to call the ARC at 937-898-4457 and press 1. The dog’s animal ID number is A063887.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.