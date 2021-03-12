Toyota Tundra offers only V8 option in ultra-competitive segment

New for 2021 is the Nightshade Special Edition which adds black wheels, a darkened grille, black exhaust tips and black door handles. My tester didn’t have this, but I’ve seen photos. Honestly, this is where the Tundra looks best. The Nightshade is only $1,000 more, as opposed to the Trail Edition which is four times that.

The performance of the Tundra is where it felt a little behind the competition. Having recently driven the new F-150, with the hybrid powertrain, the Tundra’s big 5.7-liter V8 engine feels somewhat outdated. Despite having 381 horsepower and 401 lbs.-ft. of torque, the capable Tundra has a solid reputation. The six-speed transmission, however, is long in the tooth and is in desperate need of an upgrade.

Having only a V8 engine is appealing to some Tundra enthusiasts, but it’s also missing out on the newer technology that exists in this segment. Smaller engines and lighter trucks are outperforming the Tundra, giving it almost an old-school vibe.

Some Trail Special Edition features make their way inside, including black seats with gorgeous tan stitching as well as all-weather floor mats. Toyota says there is extra insulation the driver’s side door as well, which helps keep the road noise down. As mentioned, the back seat is cavernous and can rival any of the other trucks in this segment when it comes to legroom and comfort.

Toyota’s infotainment system is a Steady Eddy. While not overly impressive, it does now have Apple CarPlay. My tester, which was the CrewMax, gets an automatic upgrade to an eight-inch touchscreen. This still feels small when compared to the impressive – and bigger – screens in the Ram 1500 and the F-150.

As with most trucks, there are several trim levels with different bed configurations. One of the biggest things going for the Tundra is the price point. As today’s pickups soar in MSRP, the Tundra seems to have its pricing more under control, as evidenced by my tester which was the SR5 trim with the Trails Special Edition. Starting price for the SR5 CrewMax was $41,020. With the $4,000 Trail Special Edition package, plus the addition of running boards and a deck rail system and a few other packages, my tester had a final MSRP of $48,970, making it a well-priced V8 truck.

The V8 Tundra 4x4 has an EPA rating of 13 mpg/city and 17 mpg/highway. That is pretty antiquated when it comes to some of the more fuel-efficient options in the segment. Many truck consumers, however, don’t seem to care much about fuel economy. In a week’s worth of driving, I averaged around 14 mpg.

New looks from a truck with an old-school vibe keeps the Tundra relevant. Combine that with a sturdy V8 and a loyal customer base, and the Tundra remains competitive in the most financially crucial segment in the market.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist.

2021 TOYOTA TUNDRA SR5 CREWMAX