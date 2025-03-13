Total lunar eclipse brings Blood Moon late tonight

According to NASA, the moon will start to enter the shadow starting around midnight in our area, totally entering it around 2:30 a.m. The moon will start to exit the darkest part of the shadow again around 3:30 a.m., and end entirely by 6 a.m.

People don’t need any special equipment to see the eclipse, though a dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions.

Skies are expected to be mostly clear overnight, with lows around 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

NASA said that the Moon turns reddish-orange during the eclipse for the same reason that the sky seems blue and sunset appear red. During the eclipse, and sunlight that isn’t blocked by the Earth is filtered through a “thick slice” of the atmosphere, scattering all the other wavelengths.

“It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon,” NASA said.