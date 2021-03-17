Tornadoes, severe thunderstorm outbreak predicted for southern U.S. today

An outbreak of tornadoes and thunderstorms are expected to begin St. Patrick’s Day afternoon around 1 p.m. in the Louisiana and Arkansas region before moving into Mississippi and Alabama as the weather this evening and overnight, with the risk for tornadoes peaking at 7 p.m.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms including long-track intense tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind gusts is expected across the MS valley and Southeast today Wed. A High Risk has been issued across portions of LA, MS, and AL. Please see https://t.co/sSBMoEIquc for info. pic.twitter.com/UM6gZyQea4 — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 17, 2021