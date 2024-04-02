Tips to keep pets safe, calm during severe storms

Severe weather conditions can affect pets just like their owners, but there are ways to navigate those effects.
The Humane Society of Greater Dayton shared the following tips to help keep pets calm and secure during bad weather.
Create a safe inside space:
- Choose an interior room in your home away from windows and doors where they can seek refuge from the noise and potential dangers of the storm;
- Make the area comfortable with beddings, toys and blankets for security;
- If thunder stresses your pets, turn on a TV or radio to drown out some of the sounds.
Stay calm and reassuring:
- Pets can sense emotion so it’s important to remain calm during a storm;
- Your presence alleviates anxiety for pets;
- Speak in soothing tones and offer gentle petting.
Keep pets indoors, provide distractions:
- Keep pets inside until the storm has passed to prevent injury or loss;
- Offer distractions such as toys, treats or interactive games;
- Puzzle feeders or treat-dispensing toys can be particularly effective in keeping their minds distracted.
Other weather safety tips:
- Stay informed about weather updates and warnings issued by local authorities;
- Make sure your pets are wearing collars with up-to-date identification tags, in case they become separated from you during the storm as this will increase the chances of a safe return;
- Remember to provide reassurance and comfort to pets;
- Provide an emergency kit for your pets, which include essentials such as food, water, medications and any necessary supplies.
“Severe weather can be a stressful time for both humans and pets alike. By following these tips and taking proactive measures to ensure their safety, you can help your furry companions weather the storm with comfort and security,” the humane society said. “Remember, your pets rely on you for their wellbeing, so it’s essential to be prepared and attentive during bad weather. Stay safe, stay calm and take care of each other.”
