Tipp City police investigating as substitute teacher is removed over photo

Police Chief Greg Adkins confirmed Saturday that a complaint was handled by police. On Monday, he said the investigation continues, and no charges have been filed yet, but more information on that could come Tuesday.

Barnes stated in the memo that a student reported the alleged action by a substitute teacher Friday morning. Authorities said the photo shown was sexual in nature.

On receiving the complaint, administrators took “immediate action,” removing the substitute from the building, making appropriate contacts and contacting police, Barnes wrote.

“The safety and well being of our students are our top priorities at Tippecanoe High School, and any behavior that jeopardizes this is unacceptable,” he wrote. “I also want to encourage dialogue between you and your student to remind them that they can contact a trusted adult at the school about any situation that makes them uncomfortable. It can’t be stated enough: If you see something or hear something, say something.”

Superintendent Aaron Moran said Monday that the district had no further comment about the incident.