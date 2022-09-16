Timeline: Dayton’s history with the Air Force and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Combined Shape Caption Women employees were recruited to fill critical jobs at Fairfield Air Depot, including overhauling engines. Combined Shape Caption Women employees were recruited to fill critical jobs at Fairfield Air Depot, including overhauling engines.

- 1923: Lt Harold R. Harris and Lt Muir Fairchild flew the XNBL-1 Barling Bomber, the Army’s first long-range night bomber, in its first flight at Wright Field.

- Chuck Yeager came to Wright Field in 1945 and performed his first flight test missions here. Yeager went on to the record books in 1947 when he became the first pilot to break the sound barrier, above Southern California.

Combined Shape Caption Chuck Yeager standing next to the Bell X-1 "Glamorous Glennis" that the test pilot broke the sound barrier in on Oct. 14, 1947. NATIONAL MUSEUM OF THE U.S. AIR FORCE

- Sept. 18, 1947: Aboard the VC-54C “Sacred Cow,” President Truman signs the National Security Act of 1947, separating the Air Force from the US Army and creating a new branch of the U.S. military.

- Wright and Patterson Fields -- the latter named after fallen pilot. Lt. Frank Stuart Patterson, who died in a 1918 crash -- were merged as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Jan. 13, 1948.

Combined Shape Caption Wright and Patterson Fields, the latter named after fallen pilot. Lt. Frank Stuart Patterson, who died in a 1918 crash, were merged as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Jan. 13, 1948.

- July 1992: Air Force Materiel Command was borne of the merger of Air Force Logistics Command and Air Force Systems Command in July 1992 -- and headquartered at Wright-Patterson. Controlling about a third of the Air Force budget, the new command emerged after the end of the Cold War and Desert Storm, as the Air Force was shrinking, reinventing itself and searching for new efficiencies.

Combined Shape Caption Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

- The 88th Air Base Wing was officially formed on Oct. 1, 1994. Today, the “mighty 88th” is the host unit for Wright-Patterson, one of the nation’s biggest Air Force bases.

- 2005 BRAC process: Wright-Patterson was a big winner in the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure process. In the immediate aftermath, base leaders saw a gain of about 1,120 new military and civilian authorizations. Adding family members into the mix, the Air Force estimated that a total increase of more than 3,800 people would move to communities around the base. Base planners also saw an initial need for about $335 million in BRAC-related construction and renovation projects. The 711th Human Performance Wing was formed and found a home at Wright-Patterson as result of the BRAC.

- The School of Aerospace Medicine moved from Brooks City-Base in San Antonio to Wright-Patterson in 2011.

Combined Shape Caption Students at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine practice hazardous materials scenarios in the apprentice program. This class included national guard, and active duty personnel. L-R A1C Jane Vierzen and A1C James Mainolfi wore full hazmat suits with respirators to complete their site reconnaissance health risk assessment training. —Staff Photo by Ty Greenlees

- Today: Wright-Patterson is the largest single-site employer in the state of Ohio, with more than 30,000 military and civilian employees.