Three-week average of COVID-19 cases drops below 7,000 in Ohio

Ohio recorded around 6,300 COVID cases in the last week — the fewest reported so far this year.
The Ohio Department of Health added 6,354 weekly cases to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard Thursday. Prior to the update, the state’s fewest number of weekly coronavirus cases recorded this year was 7,016 last week.
Weekly COVID cases in Ohio have remained below 10,000 for the last 11 weeks.
As of Thursday, March 30, ODH is reporting the following COVID data:
- Total: 3,421,608
- Weekly: 6,354
- Three-week average: 6,985
COVID Hospitalizations:
- Total: 139.187
- Weekly: 305
- Three-week average: 347
COVID ICU Admissions:
- Total: 15,116
- Weekly: 17
- Three-week average: 26
COVID Deaths
- Total: 41,973
- Weekly: 17
- Three-week average: 57
As of Thursday 64.83% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine and 60.11% have finished it, according to ODH. Nearly 15.7% of residents have received the updated vaccine dose.
Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to find a provider or schedule an appointment. COVID-19 vaccines are available from many locations in the area – ODH lists more than 100 locations in the nine counties surrounding Dayton.
These vaccination locations include large department stores, pharmacy chains and health networks, including:
- CVS
- Drug Mart
- Meijer
- Kettering Health
- Kroger
- Rite Aid
- Sam’s Club
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Vaccines also are available by appointment from each county’s local health departments, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.
About the Author