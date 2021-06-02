Thousands without power in Butler County

Thousands of customers are without power this afternoon in Butler County
The power outages were reported as showers with heavy downpours at times have drenched the area since the overnight hours.
There were 2,265 customers without power in Butler County as of 3:25 p.m., according to the Duke Energy online outage map.
The expected restoration time is 6:15 p.m.
There were more than 1,200 customers without power in Greene County around 1:40 p.m., according to AES Ohio, formerly Dayton Power & Light. Power was restored to all but seven Greene County customers by 3:25 p.m., the online outage map shows.