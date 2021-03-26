Thousands without power across area after overnight storms, high winds

Thousands of people are without power across the area as storms and high winds moved through the area overnight, leading to multiple reports of power lines knocked down.
AES Ohio said that residents should always stay far away from fallen power lines, treat them as if they are live lines, and report it on the company’s outage page. If there is a fire or other emergency, though, call 911.
As of 1:35 a.m., the vast majority of the outages reported were in Montgomery County, which had more than 3,000 power customers in the dark.
The number of households without power in the area, according to Duke Energy, AES Ohio, and Ohio Edison, include:
- Montgomery County: 3749
- Clark County: 630
- Butler County: 371
- Greene County: 120
- Warren County: 107