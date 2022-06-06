Thousands lose power as strong storms roll through

Storms knock out power to thousands of customers, mainly in Greene County.
More than 2,500 outages were reported around 2 p.m. in Greene County, and another 1,700 in Warren County and 1,500 in Butler County.
Following are outages reported as of 2:05 p.m. by AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison.
Greene County: 2,519
Warren County: 1,721
Butler County: 1,559
Montgomery County: 199
Darke County: 3
Clark County; 2
