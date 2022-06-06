journal-news logo
Thousands lose power as strong storms roll through

ajc.com

Local News
By
36 minutes ago

Storms knock out power to thousands of customers, mainly in Greene County.

More than 2,500 outages were reported around 2 p.m. in Greene County, and another 1,700 in Warren County and 1,500 in Butler County.

ExploreStorms, some strong, possible today

Following are outages reported as of 2:05 p.m. by AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison.

Greene County: 2,519

Warren County: 1,721

Butler County: 1,559

Montgomery County: 199

Darke County: 3

Clark County; 2

