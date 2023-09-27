This week’s harvest moon is last supermoon of 2023

September’s full moon, which will rise starting Thursday night, is the last of four consecutive supermoons.

A supermoon appears larger than usual in the night sky because the moon is full at the same time the moon’s orbit is at its closest point to Earth, according to NASA.

This full moon will appear about 5% bigger and 13% brighter than the average full moon of 2023.

It will reach peak illumination at 5:58 a.m. Friday, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, though it will appear full for three days.

This month’s supermoon also is known as the harvest moon because it occurs closest to the start of autumn. Before electricity, farmers depended on the moon’s light to harvest their crops into the night, which was particularly important during fall when harvests are the largest.

The next full moon will be Oct. 28, known as the hunter’s moon. when game animals were traditionally hunted in mid- to late autumn.