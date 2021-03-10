These Lebanon streets will be resurfaced or have concrete repairs in 2021

In the north part of the city, the project will repair deteriorated curb and gutter, sidewalks, drive aprons, and catch basins, on the following streets: Reveres Run Drive, Heritage Court, Clarion Court, Liberty Way Court, Lantern Glow Court, Cotillion Court, Heritage Trace, North Church Drive, Bugle Bluff Court, Armitage Court, Patriot Court, Colonial Circle, Pewter Hill Court, Promenade Drive, and a portion of Rough Way.

In the south part of the city, work will done on Poplar Hill Drive, Bluegrass Court, Churchill Court, Belmont Court, Keeneland Court, Derby Court, Triple Crown Drive, Saratoga Court, Pimlico Court, Turfway Court, and Secretariat Court

Council also approved the 2021 Concrete Program property assessment list to allow the city to replace defective concrete should the property owner choose to have the city contractor perform the work. If the city does the work, the costs will be assessed to the property owner’s tax bill.

