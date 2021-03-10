These Lebanon streets will be resurfaced or have concrete repairs in 2021

Annual infrastructure improvements were given the green light as Lebanon City Council Tuesday approved contracts for street resurfacing and concrete repair programs for this summer.
This year’s street paving contract was awarded to the John R. Jurgensen Company in the amount of $1.703 million.
The project will include the following streets: Reveres Run Drive, Heritage Court, Clarion Court, Liberty Way Court, Lantern Glow Court, Cotillion Court, Heritage Trace, North Church Drive, Bugle Bluff Court, Armitage Court, Patriot Court, Colonial Circle, Pewter Hill Court, Promenade Drive, a portion of Rough Way, Poplar Hill Drive, Bluegrass Court, Churchill Court, Belmont Court, Keeneland Court, Derby Court, Triple Crown Drive, Saratoga Court, Pimlico Court, Turfway Court, and Secretariat Court.
The paving project also includes the construction of a parking lot at the Lebanon Sports Complex that will cost $300,000.
Council approved contracts with Adleta Inc. in the amount of $514,469 and $332,462 for concrete replacement.
In the north part of the city, the project will repair deteriorated curb and gutter, sidewalks, drive aprons, and catch basins, on the following streets: Reveres Run Drive, Heritage Court, Clarion Court, Liberty Way Court, Lantern Glow Court, Cotillion Court, Heritage Trace, North Church Drive, Bugle Bluff Court, Armitage Court, Patriot Court, Colonial Circle, Pewter Hill Court, Promenade Drive, and a portion of Rough Way.
In the south part of the city, work will done on Poplar Hill Drive, Bluegrass Court, Churchill Court, Belmont Court, Keeneland Court, Derby Court, Triple Crown Drive, Saratoga Court, Pimlico Court, Turfway Court, and Secretariat Court
Council also approved the 2021 Concrete Program property assessment list to allow the city to replace defective concrete should the property owner choose to have the city contractor perform the work. If the city does the work, the costs will be assessed to the property owner’s tax bill.
