The Black Friday deals are plentiful already: What local stores are discounting right now

“American consumers may be cautious in sentiment, yet remain fundamentally strong and continue to drive U.S. economic activity,” said NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay. “We remain bullish about the holiday shopping season and expect that consumers will continue to seek savings in nonessential categories to be able to spend on gifts for loved ones.”

The federation expects 42% of shoppers plan to buy items before Black Friday.

They have plenty of deals to choose from as big-box retailers and smaller popular stores started holiday deals as soon as Halloween ended.

Walmart is offering up to 50% off select toys, electronics and other popular gift items beginning Nov. 14 including Lego, televisions and Apple products.

Costco is running sales through Nov. 16 in conjunction with the Apple Holiday Savings Event, with deals on everything from MacBooks to iPads.

Best Buy is offering doorbuster sales every Friday in November leading up to Black Friday with sales on major appliances, computers and trendy tech gifts.

Those is in the market for a shiny present should check out JCPenney which is offering up to 75% off jewelry through Nov. 13 before unveiling its Black Friday sales.

Macy’s is offering one-day sales one a rotating selection of merchandise and is giving away a VIP trip to the 2026 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade through Dec. 2.

If there’s a sports fan on your holiday gift list, Dick’s Sporting Goods has pre-Black Friday deals on everything from running shoes and workout clothes to basketball hoops and water bottles.

If you have a favorite holiday shopping spot, chances are they’re offering some kind of special between now and Black Friday. Check their website or stop in.

Shoppers will get a one-day break on deal hunting before Black Friday. Virtually every major retailer has announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving before opening as early as 5 a.m. the next day.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

For those who want to spend their dollars at local small businesses, Small Business Saturday is set for Nov. 29, the day after Black Friday.

Online resources: mainstreetdayton.org, downtownhamiltonohio.com, downtownmiddletown.org, greaterspringfield.com