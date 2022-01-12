Ohio Supreme Court overturns new state legislative maps

The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the state legislative district maps that the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved on a party-line vote in September.
Now the seven-member redistricting commission has 10 days to adopt new maps.
Democrats, voting-rights and progressive groups had denounced the maps as gerrymandered to maintain and increase Republicans’ supermajority in both houses of the General Assembly.
This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.
In Other News
1
Ohio to prioritize COVID testing supplies for schools, universities as...
2
Ohio records 20,000+ COVID daily cases for first time in a week
3
Fish believed to be extinct in Ohio found alive and swimming
4
Ohio National Guard to help Dayton Children’s COVID test site in...
5
Deceased woman found by Xenia HS student identified
About the Author