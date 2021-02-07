Super Bowl to air on local networks after AT&T, Cox Media Group reach new retransmission agreement

CBS is back on DirectTV, AT&T TV and U-Verse after AT&T and Cox Media Group entered into a new retransmission contract. The contract will last multiple years, AT&T reported in a statement.

The agreement includes retransmission for all CMG stations, which serve networks in Louisiana, Georgia, New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, California, Mississippi, Idaho, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington, Oklahoma and Arizona.