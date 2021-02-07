Super Bowl to air on local networks after AT&T, Cox Media Group reach new retransmission agreement

The Super Bowl will be on local TV stations after an agreement between AT&T and Cox Media Group an announcement from AT&T said.
CBS is back on DirectTV, AT&T TV and U-Verse after AT&T and Cox Media Group entered into a new retransmission contract. The contract will last multiple years, AT&T reported in a statement.
The agreement includes retransmission for all CMG stations, which serve networks in Louisiana, Georgia, New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, California, Mississippi, Idaho, Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, Florida, Pennsylvania, Washington, Oklahoma and Arizona.
The terms of the agreement were not available.
The Super Bowl LV will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will air on CBS and ESPN, as well as on the NFL app.