Strong winds knock out power to thousands

Local News
By
19 minutes ago

Strong winds have knocked out power this afternoon to thousands of utility customers.

The majority of outages are in Preble County, which has nearly 2,600 without power, according to AES Ohio’s online outage map.

A wind warning or wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. in counties across the region, with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds were expected through 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There were 3,371 outages reported as of 2 p.m. from AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison:

Butler County: 180

Greene County: 1

Miami County: 4

Montgomery County: 92

Preble County: 2,596

Warren County: 501

