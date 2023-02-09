Strong winds knock out power to thousands

Strong winds have knocked out power this afternoon to thousands of utility customers.
The majority of outages are in Preble County, which has nearly 2,600 without power, according to AES Ohio’s online outage map.
A wind warning or wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. in counties across the region, with wind gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest winds were expected through 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
There were 3,371 outages reported as of 2 p.m. from AES Ohio, Duke Energy and Ohio Edison:
Butler County: 180
Greene County: 1
Miami County: 4
Montgomery County: 92
Preble County: 2,596
Warren County: 501
From the National Weather Service: A wind advisory is in effect with wind gusts up to 60mph. Strongest winds are expected between 11AM-6PM and may cause down trees and power lines. Secure outdoor items and use caution if traveling. Review our safety tips: https://t.co/3Ck2f1lrcu pic.twitter.com/ZeUfseT5R2— AES Ohio (@AESOhio) February 9, 2023
