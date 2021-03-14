Stimulus payments: How much will you get? When will it be deposited?

President Joe Biden signs into law the $1.9 trillion economic relief plan at the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021. The economic relief package includes a last-minute change that seeks to temporarily prevent states that receive government aid from turning around and cutting taxes. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

The IRS says most stimulus payments, officially called economic impact payments, will be distributed via direct deposit.

In the first round of payments, more than 6 million Ohioans received checks worth a combined $10.1 billion, the IRS said.

This round, most people will receive $1,400 individually and $1,400 for each qualifying dependent.

In the previous two rounds of payments, only people with dependents under the age of 17 were eligible for the additional stimulus funding.

Now, qualifying dependents can include college students, parents and grandparents and adults with disabilities.

Ohioans should receive a full $1,400 economic impact payment if their adjusted income is $75,000 or less. Married couples will receive the full amount if the earn up to $150,000.

FILE - In this April 23, 2020 file photo, President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak in San Antonio. Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Friday, March 12, 2021 that processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun, with the aim of having the first payments start showing up in bank accounts this weekend. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Individuals who earn $80,000 or more and couples who earn $160,000 or more are not eligible for this round of stimulus funding. Some people will receive partial payments.

The IRS says stimulus payments may show up in people’s accounts as pending or provisional before the official payment date of March 17.

This round of stimulus payments is the largest to date.

Most people received $1,200 in the first round and $600 in the second.

The payments were authorized by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed last week.