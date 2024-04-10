Statewide technical issue delays Ohio testing schedule for Hamilton schools, others

Ohio Department of Education and Workforce chief communications office Lacey Snoke said the interface for testing administration was unavailable for a short period on Wednesday. The issue was resolved by the testing vendor.

It’s unclear how many school districts are pushing back their testing schedules as a result of the technical issue.

“The Department will work with districts and schools that may have had difficulties testing this morning,” she said on Wednesday.

Hamilton City Schools said its school administrators will communicate plans regarding Ohio state testing with families. The school district shared that on Thursday, sophomores at Hamilton High School should come to school to for testing. Students who have turned in their early release form can be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Juniors and seniors will have a remote learning day.

On Friday, sophomores will continue testing. It will not be an early release day. Junior and senior students will also have a remote learning day.