HAPPENING NOW: State Supreme Court rules abortion-rights amendment can proceed

The Court’s 7-0 ruling upholds the Ohio Ballot Board’s decision that the proposed amendment can move forward as a single initiative. The initiative would guarantee Ohioans’ right to abortion and protect their individualized decisions on fertility treatment, contraception, miscarriage care and continuing their own pregnancy.

Abortion opponents had asked the court to force the Ohio Ballot Board to vacate their decision on the grounds that the proposed amendment was too broad for a single initiative. The complainants asked the court to rule that the protections could only be placed through a series of amendments, which would have caused the abortion-rights canvassers to completely restart their signature gathering process.