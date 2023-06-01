BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW: State Supreme Court rules abortion-rights amendment can proceed

Ohio News
By
11 minutes ago

The Ohio Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday that preserves the efforts of abortion-rights petitioners behind a November initiative that would codify abortion access into the Ohio Constitution.

The Court’s 7-0 ruling upholds the Ohio Ballot Board’s decision that the proposed amendment can move forward as a single initiative. The initiative would guarantee Ohioans’ right to abortion and protect their individualized decisions on fertility treatment, contraception, miscarriage care and continuing their own pregnancy.

Abortion opponents had asked the court to force the Ohio Ballot Board to vacate their decision on the grounds that the proposed amendment was too broad for a single initiative. The complainants asked the court to rule that the protections could only be placed through a series of amendments, which would have caused the abortion-rights canvassers to completely restart their signature gathering process.

About the Author

Follow Avery Kreemer on twitter

Avery is currently covering the Ohio Statehouse with a specific emphasis on this August's historic vote on Issue 1. He also covers various areas in Butler County for the Journal-News including Oxford, Trenton and the West Chester businesses.

