State school superintendent DeMaria retiring

“Throughout his service in state government, Paolo has been passionate about ensuring that the needs of the whole child are met, so that every child can live up to his or her God-given potential,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Prior to replacing Richard Ross as superintendent, DeMaria had most recently worked as a consultant for Education First Consulting from 2010-16. He has served in executive positions in both ODE and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, and as director of the Ohio Department of Management and Budget. From 2000-04, he was chief policy advisor to Gov. Bob Taft.

“I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to you (Kohler), the Board, the amazing team at the Department and all those who every day give of their passion, knowledge, skills and expertise in the interest of helping students succeed,” DeMaria wrote.