State ready to consider $156 million for Honda EV expansion

To back Honda’s creation of a new joint-venture EV battery plant perhaps an hour away from Dayton, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority will consider a 1.871%, 30-year Job Creation Tax Credit (JCTC) at an upcoming meeting, the Ohio Department of Development said.

The EV battery plant, to be built with LG Energy Solution, will employ an expected 2,200 workers, Honda and the state have said. Existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty and Anna are to be retooled for EV production at those sites, creating an additional 300 new jobs.