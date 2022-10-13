State ready to consider $156 million for Honda EV expansion

Ohio will consider a $71.3 million tax break for Honda’s planned $4.4 billion expansion to make electric vehicles (EVs) and the batteries that power them.
To back Honda’s creation of a new joint-venture EV battery plant perhaps an hour away from Dayton, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority will consider a 1.871%, 30-year Job Creation Tax Credit (JCTC) at an upcoming meeting, the Ohio Department of Development said.
The EV battery plant, to be built with LG Energy Solution, will employ an expected 2,200 workers, Honda and the state have said. Existing plants in Marysville, East Liberty and Anna are to be retooled for EV production at those sites, creating an additional 300 new jobs.
“The project qualifies as a mega project and is therefore eligible for an expanded JCTC with an estimated value of $71.3 million,” the department said in an emailed statement. “The JCTC is performance-based, and the company must fulfill its job creation and payroll commitments to receive the credit.”
Honda will also be expected to submit annual reports to the state to verify progress on these metrics, the state said.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration will also work with the General Assembly to invest $85 million in local water and transportation infrastructure upgrades to support the expansion.
For every $1 the state invests in direct cash incentives, Honda invests at least $50, a 50:1 return, according to the department.
“JobsOhio plans to provide grant assistance for the Honda projects, which will be made public after it is executed,” a JobsOhio spokesman said. “It is important to keep existing companies like Honda growing in Ohio, which will come with the retooling.”
