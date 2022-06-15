BreakingNews
State parks in Ohio waive daily pool fees amid excessive heat
State parks in Ohio waive daily pool fees amid excessive heat

Hueston Woods is a wooded wonderland with trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding as well as a picturesque lake if fishing or paddling is more to your liking. It also offers a full-service lodge. CONTRIBUTED

Indoor and outdoor pools at several Ohio state park lodges and campgrounds today and Thursday will waive daily pool fees amid a heat wave that has prompted warnings.

As always, Ohio’s state parks are free and open to the public.

An outdoor pool is available at Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center near Oxford and there are pools at the campgrounds at Indian Lake State Park and Grand Lake St. Marys State Park.

For lodge locations and pool hours, and to make sure pools have not reached capacity, call 1-800-AT-A PARK (282-7275).

Caesar Creek and Hueston Woods are among parks offering lake swimming areas, and air-conditioned nature centers are available at more than 30 state parks.

“I encourage all Ohioans to take precautions throughout the week to stay safe,” Gov. Mike DeWine stated in a release. “As our Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to work with its county partners to help community members stay cool and hydrated, ODNR’s offering of free admission to our state’s pools is another option that Ohio families can take advantage of to cool down.”

For more information about Ohio state park beaches and nature centers, visit ohiostateparks.gov.

