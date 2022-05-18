State health department to give update on COVID in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health will provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Ohio during a press conference this morning.
ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Joe Gastaldo will share the latest on coronavirus at 10 a.m.
The press conference will be available for the public to watch live on YouTube.
This story will be updated throughout the press conference as information is released.
It’s the first press conference held by the state health department on the virus in nearly two months. At the time, the state was seeing COVID continuing to decline after the omicron surge resulted in record cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions earlier this year.
In recent weeks coronavirus has started to rise, but still isn’t near the record-breaking levels reported in January or previous surges.
The number of weekly cases recorded by the state have continued to increase since April 7, with Ohio averaging 11,905 cases a week as of Thursday. While hospitalizations and ICU admissions have remained low, both have started to show increases in the past few weeks.
