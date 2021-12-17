State finds ‘Bishop Sycamore’ didn’t enroll kids in school, didn’t teach

Bishop Sycamore High School became a viral story in the fall after its football team lost 58-0 to powerhouse IMG Academy from Bradenton, Fla., at a game played in Canton. The school was supposedly based in Columbus and is a “non-chartered, non-tax-supported school.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is now calling on Ohio Attorney General David Yost to look into the possibility of prosecuting the people involved in Bishop Sycamore High School.