Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

State finds ‘Bishop Sycamore’ didn’t enroll kids in school, didn’t teach

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news briefing in Columbus, Ohio. Ohioans ages 12-25 who receive the coronavirus vaccine can enter a new lottery making them eligible for five $100,000 college scholarships and 50 $10,000 scholarships, Gov. DeWine announced Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in his latest effort to boost number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020, file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during a news briefing in Columbus, Ohio. Ohioans ages 12-25 who receive the coronavirus vaccine can enter a new lottery making them eligible for five $100,000 college scholarships and 50 $10,000 scholarships, Gov. DeWine announced Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in his latest effort to boost number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

Credit: Andrew Welsh Huggins

Credit: Andrew Welsh Huggins

Local News
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago
DeWine asks state officials to consider whether criminal charges should be filed

A state report from the Ohio Department of Education found that Bishop Sycamore, a private high school known for sports, did not enroll students, did not have a physical location for classes to meet, didn’t employ teachers and did not offer any academic program meeting minimum standards.

Bishop Sycamore High School became a viral story in the fall after its football team lost 58-0 to powerhouse IMG Academy from Bradenton, Fla., at a game played in Canton. The school was supposedly based in Columbus and is a “non-chartered, non-tax-supported school.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is now calling on Ohio Attorney General David Yost to look into the possibility of prosecuting the people involved in Bishop Sycamore High School.

“I am today asking Attorney General Yost and other offices with jurisdiction to determine whether the alleged deception by Bishop Sycamore violated any civil or criminal laws,” DeWine said. “I intend to work with the Department of Education and legislative leaders to implement the recommendations contained in this thorough report.”

DeWine said Ohio families should be able to count on schools to educate students and not just as a way for students to play high school sports.

“When an Ohio student goes to school, they deserve a quality education to prepare them for success in the future,” DeWine said.

In Other News
1
Kettering police to seek felony charge against student inquiring about...
2
1,050 Ohio National Guard members to help with hospital staffing...
3
Daily cases surpass 10,000 as Ohio continues to add backlogged cases
4
Local schools, police on alert after broad social media threat
5
Ohio Task Force 1 demobilized after three days in western Kentucky

About the Author

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top