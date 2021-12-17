State finds ‘Bishop Sycamore’ didn’t enroll kids in school, didn’t teach

A state report from the Ohio Department of Education found that Bishop Sycamore, a private high school known for sports, did not enroll students, did not have a physical location for classes to meet, didn’t employ teachers and did not offer any academic program meeting minimum standards.
Bishop Sycamore High School became a viral story in the fall after its football team lost 58-0 to powerhouse IMG Academy from Bradenton, Fla., at a game played in Canton. The school was supposedly based in Columbus and is a “non-chartered, non-tax-supported school.”
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is now calling on Ohio Attorney General David Yost to look into the possibility of prosecuting the people involved in Bishop Sycamore High School.
“I am today asking Attorney General Yost and other offices with jurisdiction to determine whether the alleged deception by Bishop Sycamore violated any civil or criminal laws,” DeWine said. “I intend to work with the Department of Education and legislative leaders to implement the recommendations contained in this thorough report.”
DeWine said Ohio families should be able to count on schools to educate students and not just as a way for students to play high school sports.
“When an Ohio student goes to school, they deserve a quality education to prepare them for success in the future,” DeWine said.
