Springboro seeks Easton Farm land, deal with school district

City records show Springboro will seek to buy the land for $7 million.

“This land purchase provides a golden opportunity for the city to optimize the development of Easton Farm,” Mayor John Agenbroad said in a news release.

The site has been a hotly debated issue for years with various proposals dating back to 2008.

The property was the subject of a lawsuit settled in November 2022, resulting in a court order that set in place a new PUD-MU zoning and general plan, according to the city.

Specific plans for the land swap are still under development, according to the city. But Agenbroad told the Dayton Daily News the land could be the possible site of a school in the future.

The school district confirmed those talks in an announcement released Thursday night.

Springboro schools and the city are exploring a potential partnership on a parcel of the land.

This property would include roughly 20 acres to be set aside for Springboro schools, the district said.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside the city of Springboro, who continue to be a great partner for our district and the community,” said Springboro schools Superintendent Carrie Hester in the announcement.

Springboro City Council rejected a development proposal and rezoning for the Easton Farm in 2021. But in October 2022, a court settlement was reached between the city of Springboro, Easton Farm Partners LLC and others, granting certain zoning status to the $265 million housing, retail and commercial development that had been proposed for the site along Ohio 741.

“And all of a sudden it went dormant. Nobody had any conversations at all,” Agenbroad said, noting that national economic issues such as inflation and interest rates may have been factors.

Plans to develop the same land had been brought forward by other developers in 2008 and 2017, but either were rejected by the city or dropped.