Springboro identifies new school board member

“The educational background of Mrs. Schleehauf speaks for itself,” said Board President Dave Stuckey. “Mrs. Schleehauf has accomplished a great deal in her 21 years of education and brings with her a shared passion for Springboro Schools..”

In 2000, Schleehauf began as a classroom teacher before working as a gifted intervention specialist in the Valley View and Oakwood school districts. For three years, Schleehauf served as the gifted supervisor for the Montgomery County Educational Service Center. This past year, she was hired by the Huber Heights school district, where she is the assessment, accountability, and gifted supervisor.

Schleehauf received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Ohio Northern University and her master’s degree in curriculum from the University of Tennessee. In addition, Schleehauf received her gifted endorsement from the University of Cincinnati.

Schleehauf’s appointment is through Dec. 31, 2023. This board seat will be up for re-election in November 2023, which is the next school board election.