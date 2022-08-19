journal-news logo
Springboro council moves proposed DORA expansion to next step

Springboro officials are planning to expand the city's Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area to include the historic downtown area on South Main Street. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

1 hour ago
Few people attend public hearing

Several people attended a public hearing Thursday to obtain comments about the proposed expansion of the Springboro Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area into the city’s historic downtown district.

However, only two people, one for and one against the proposal, shared their comments with council during the public hearing.

Jack Blosser, executive director of the Springboro Area Chamber of Commerce, said DORA district are a fast-growing economic development tool.

“This has been a bright spot for Springboro post-COVID,” he said. “Businesses still have COVID PTSD. Businesses also have to think outside the box and they need all the assistance they can get.”

Betty Bray, a South Main Street resident, said, “I’m in the middle of this and I’m against it. I think it’s a bad idea and I don’t think it’s right.”

Bray said it was dangerous to cross Ohio 73 from Wright Station to the Historic Downtown, adding that if she had a business downtown, she wouldn’t want intoxicated people coming inside.

Mayor John Agenbroad said, “council can giveth and council can taketh. There have been no problems with the DORA district. If there is anything we can do for the downtown, we’ll do it.”

Council will give the proposed ordinance a second reading at its Sept. 1 meeting.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

