Springboro council moves proposed DORA expansion to next step

Several people attended a public hearing Thursday to obtain comments about the proposed expansion of the Springboro Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area into the city’s historic downtown district.
However, only two people, one for and one against the proposal, shared their comments with council during the public hearing.
Jack Blosser, executive director of the Springboro Area Chamber of Commerce, said DORA district are a fast-growing economic development tool.
“This has been a bright spot for Springboro post-COVID,” he said. “Businesses still have COVID PTSD. Businesses also have to think outside the box and they need all the assistance they can get.”
Betty Bray, a South Main Street resident, said, “I’m in the middle of this and I’m against it. I think it’s a bad idea and I don’t think it’s right.”
Bray said it was dangerous to cross Ohio 73 from Wright Station to the Historic Downtown, adding that if she had a business downtown, she wouldn’t want intoxicated people coming inside.
Mayor John Agenbroad said, “council can giveth and council can taketh. There have been no problems with the DORA district. If there is anything we can do for the downtown, we’ll do it.”
Council will give the proposed ordinance a second reading at its Sept. 1 meeting.
