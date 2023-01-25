Snow totals: How much did the Miami Valley get?

The Miami Valley’s second winter storm in a week left a few fresh inches of snow covering the region Wednesday morning.
While most communities saw fewer than the 4 to 7 inches of snow originally forecasted by the National Weather Service, the Dayton International Airport and Union in Montgomery County both recorded more than 4 inches.
Union reported 4.9 inches as of 8:37 a.m. and the Dayton International reported 4.7 inches as of 6:56 a.m., according to the NWS. However, the majority of the region record an inch or 2 of snow.
According to NWS snow reports, the Miami Valley recorded the following:
Butler County:
- Beckett Ridge: 1.5 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
- Hamilton: 1.1 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
- Hamilton: 1.2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
- Middletown: 1.3 inches of snow at 8 a.m.
- Oxford: 3 inches of snow at 9:43 a.m.
Champaign County:
- St. Paris: 3.3 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
Clark County:
- New Carlisle: 1 inch of snow at 8 a.m.
- South Charleston: 2.2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
Darke County:
- Bradford: 1.9 inches of snow at 6:30 a.m.
- Pitsburg: 2.3 inches of snow at 8:15 a.m.
- Versailles: 0.6 inch of snow at 4:30 a.m.
Greene County:
- Bellbrook: 2 inches of snow at 7:29 a.m.
- Beavercreek: 2.2 inches of snow at 8 a.m.
- Beavercreek: 2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
- Fairborn: 2.2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
- Wright Patterson Air Force Base: 1.5 inches of snow at 6:55 a.m.
- Xenia: 1.3 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
Miami County:
- Tipp City: 1.8 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
- Troy: 1.5 inches of snow at 8 a.m.
Montgomery County:
- Centerville: 1.2 inches of snow at 8 a.m.
- Dayton: 2.2 inches of snow at 5 a.m.
- Dayton International Airport: 4.7 inches of snow at 6:56 a.m.
- Englewood; 4 inches of snow at 9:30 a.m.
- Farmersville: 0.5 inch of snow at 7 a.m.
- Huber Heights: 3.5 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
- Miamisburg: 1.2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
- Riverside: 1.3 inches of snow at 5:30 a.m.
- Union: 4.9 inches of snow at 8:37 a.m.
Preble County:
- Eaton: 3 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
Warren County:
- Harveysburg: 1 inch of snow at 6:41 a.m.
- Lebanon: 1.2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
- Loveland: 0.5 inch of snow at 7 a.m.
