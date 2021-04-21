Snow in the spring: How common is it?

While snow at the end of April is uncommon, it’s not the latest people in the Dayton region have found flurries outside. Dayton’s record for late measurable snow was set on May 9, 1923 with half an inch, according to NWS. The same date is also the record for Columbus, with Cincinnati’s late snow touching down on May 6, 1989.

Here’s the 10 latest measurable snowfall dates in Dayton, according to NWS: