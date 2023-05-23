X

2 alligators spotted in St. Marys River in Auglaize County; one still missing

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
31 minutes ago

A small alligator is missing and another has been killed after the pair were reported in Auglaize County to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The alligators were reported May 7 in the St. Marys River, said ODA Chief of Communications Meghan Harshbarger.

The department has tried to capture the alligators several times without success.

ExploreUS Marshals arrest man in Florida wanted in Dayton child porn case

However, one was killed by local law enforcement, Harshbarger said.

The second one, which is about two feet long, dove underwater during attempts to capture it and swam away.

“They can remain under water and swim away; thus we are relying on local enforcement to report sightings,” she said.

The ODA hasn’t received any further reports of the second alligator, she said.

We have reached out to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for more information.

In Other News
1
2 men from Kettering, West Chester found dead after hiking in Utah slot...
2
1 dead after two-vehicle crash early Monday in Warren County
3
Hello Mile High City: Airport gets Dayton-Denver flight; United to...
4
Governments: $100K incentive never went to Mikesell’s, as closing...
5
Don’t just assume your dog can swim

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top